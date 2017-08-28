SARASOTA-A Venice school bus with five passengers slid into a ditch Monday morning.

Flooding is no stranger to the Venice/North Port area. But even this bus driver wasn’t prepared for the record-breaking rainfall over the past forty-eight hours.

Sarasota County School Board’s chief operating officer, Scott Lempe said, “Kind of a classic in this kind of weather. Lots and lots of standing water on our roadways.”

The vehicle containing three special needs students and two adults slowly slid into a nearby ditch.

“It slid down to where the axel contacted the dirt,” Lempe said.

Police and fire units were dispatched to the scene shortly after.

“We were able to pull the bus out very simply. The dirt was soft. We were of the ditch. The bus was fine it actually ran its second route,” he said.

More importantly, no injuries were reported and the students were taken to school by another vehicle.

Lempe emphasizes the importance of transportation safety in harsh conditions for Sarasota County schools,

Often times, when flooding such as this occurs, bus drivers are instructed to take alternative routes in order to ensure the safety of their students.

Lempe said, “Just be careful. Take your time. Navigate appropriately as you approach high waters.”