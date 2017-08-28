SARASOTA- Mr. Rogers said, “Look for the helpers.”

Luckily, in Sarasota, we don’t have to look too far.

Monday at the Boys and Girls Club of Sarasota County, Dick Vitale awarded five students $1,000 scholarships.

“You know I’ve been searching for scholarship,” Vitale Scholar, Fritz Azor, said. “I’ve never qualified for one, it’s kinda like God answered my prayers, it’s a blessing.”

Azor using his scholarship money to purse a degree in physical therapy at State College of Florida.

“Like coaching people, how to get their selves together, people with disabilities and stuff like that, it’s really fun,” Azor said.

It’s the 20th year Vitale has awarded scholarships.

The ESPN legend says, he wants others who are able in the community to give back to the youth.

“These kids are all chasing dreams, some of them come from some real tough situations financially,” Vitale said.

Hassan Hogan, credits the Boys and Girls Club for his good grades, helping him become a Vitale scholar.

” I graduated with a 4.0 and I was really happy about that,” Hogan said.

Dick’s reason for giving back is simply this…

“If I can inspire one of these kids that one day they can stand in front of the group and say I was there 20 years ago, I heard this guy Dick Vitale talking about giving back, I want to give back, to me that is special,” Vitale said.

Dickie V, being a helper in our community, and the people he’s touching are forever grateful.

“He’s like my lifesaver, and I appreciate him for doing that,” Azor said.

For the full list of Vitale Scholars, visit www.bgcsarasota.com