BRADENTON – This weekend’s severe flooding left several feet of water on Don Lusby’s property, but the power of social media may help him turn things around.

Lusby pulled in his driveway Saturday night to find his entire property flooded.

“It’s heartbreaking, it really is,” Lusby, 65, said. “You know, I keep smiling about it; there’s nothing I can do.”

Lusby runs the Manatee Co. Mounted Posse, which will be put on hold due to the damage to his clubhouse and horse-racing track.

“We’ll fix it, and we’ll keep on going,” Lusby said. “Hopefully we can get out there and people will say, ‘Hey, what do you need?'”

They did. SNN went to Lusby’s property Sunday to see the damage, and put the whole thing on Facebook Live. Lusby said he didn’t expect what came next.

“I was looking at it on my daughter-in-law’s phone, and all of the little blue dots popping up,” Lusby said.

It didn’t stop at just ‘likes.’

“After you live streamed it yesterday, we had a lot of people call us,” Lusby said. “A few people came up while we were sitting on the driveway and asked if they could help.”

The water was too high on Sunday to make any progress. So, Lusby made the best of it.

“After you left, we just kinda sat back,” Lusby said. “My kids came over, my son and his wife and my grandkids..went floating down the creek and all around the property..got their boogie boards out.”

Monday, he decided to look the damage in the eye.

“Everything that was on the floor [of the clubhouse] is ruined,” Lusby said. “I’ll clean the floors, get the slime off because I’m about to fall down. It’s so slippery in here from all the slime.”

He’s taking it step by step, tackling a few areas each day.

“We’ll get started, and give us a month or so and we’ll be back running again,” Lusby said.

Until then, he said he’s counting his blessings.

“I’m sitting here watching everything that’s happening with Hurricane Harvey in Texas, and I’m going, ‘Oh, prayers to the people,'” Lusby said. “Then I came home and it was like, ‘Oh..prayers for me (laughs).'”