SARASOTA – Rowing teams will be on the Sunocast before we know it. Two thousand volunteers will help with the races go as smoothly as possible from September 23- October 2.

“This is such a huge event, it’s the Super Bowl of rowing,” Volunteer Coordinator, Morgan Skillman, said.

Staff is looking for people to fill about 400 volunteer slots. Pick from ticketing, fan fest, and the new finish tower as places to lend your help during the week. Other areas needing volunteers include hospitality, where volunteers work with the athletes.

“We’ll have people there to greet the athletes, help them on the buses, bring them their meal tickets, answer general questions for them,” Skillman said.

Volunteers must be at least 16 years old, and students can receive credit.

Signup by going to www.wrch2017.com/volunteer and click on the orange “Start Here” tab.

Whether you spectate, or volunteer, you’ll need to park. Parking is located north of Regatta Island where the Circus Sarasota tents usually sit. It’s five dollars per car, and you can walk to take a shuttle to the events. Bicycles park for free at marked sports inside the park.