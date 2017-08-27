BRADENTON – The weekend’s storms caused severe flooding in several parts of Bradenton Sunday.

Don Lusby lives on the property next to the Manatee Co. Landfill just off Lena Rd., where he also runs the nonprofit business, Manatee County Mounted Posse.

He said the water was several feet high last night when he got home. Lusby has lived on the same property for 23 years and said he has never seen anything quite like this.

“It’s heartbreaking, it really is,” Lusby said. “You know, I keep smiling about it; there’s nothing I can do. We’ll fix it, and we’ll keep on going. Hopefully we can get out there and people will ask us, ‘Hey, what do you need?'”

Lusby holds horse shows on the property every month. The clubhouse he uses for concessions is now severely flooded.

If you would like to help Lusby with flood cleanup, call him at 941-704-1494.

Vista del Lago retirement community in Bradenton also saw some high water Sunday.

The area is known to flood after storms like this one, but residents weren’t expecting to see this much water.

In some spots, water was up to residents’ waists.

“It’s about 12-14 inches here in the street,” Vista del Lago resident Jerry Sipos said. “I did not expect this. At 5:00 Saturday afternoon I was dry. Now, I’m wet! [laughs]”

The National Weather Service issued flood advisories for Sarasota and Manatee Counties, and a flood warning for Charlotte County.