BRADENTON – Storms and flooding force Manatee County residents to provide relief for homeowners.

Manatee County workers shoveled sand into bags while residents load them into their vehicles. Placed around your home, sandbags prevent water from getting inside and with all the flooding, sandbags don’t sound like a bad idea.

Manatee County providing sandbags for flooded areas. More on this tonight @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/lANWN7XRpQ — Justin Robicheau (@pjrobicheau) August 27, 2017

Five locations in Manatee County provided sandbags throughout the day including Buffalo Creek Park, G.T. Bray Park, Lakewood Ranch Park, Stormwater Ops and Rubonia Community Center.

Manatee County also offered displaced homeowners a shelter for the day at St. George’s Episcopal Church on 63rd Avenue West.