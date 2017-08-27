BRADENTON – An infant and an 18-year-old woman are found dead inside a Bradenton apartment complex after a Cedar Hammock Fire Department responds to the building for a structure fire.

The report says the Fire Department arrived at Avalon Square Apartments in the 3500 block of 14th Street West and found two victims inside the apartment. They were later identified as an eight-month-old boy and 18-year-old Diamond Shelman. Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies report Shelman has trauma to her body inconsistent to fire-related injuries.

Manatee Co. Sheriff's Office investigating two deaths at Avalon Sq. Apts. in Bradenton after a fire early this morning. pic.twitter.com/ivqGq0vaqH — Hallie Peilet (@HalliePeiletSNN) August 27, 2017

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire which could be the result of arson.

People hugging each other outside the apartment complex where a woman and infant were found dead early this morning. pic.twitter.com/K51oPkMUGO — SNN (@SNNTV) August 27, 2017

Residents tell us they saw minimal signs of fire and a little smoke, but nothing too serious. The investigation continues.