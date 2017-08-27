SARASOTA COUNTY – Rain drenched the Suncoast most of the weekend, causing reports of flooding in Sarasota and Manatee County areas.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office released a report Sunday, August 27, saying a severe line of thunderstorms came through Manatee County resulting in significant flooding and a tornado passing through the Samoset area traveling from 2600 1st Street to 3000 15th Street East. Numerous trees and structural damage was observed.

The storm also caused damage to rooftops of maintenance buildings and offices at the Manatee County Eastside Fleet Maintenance, as well as damage to vehicles.

MSO Deputies and Manatee County ECC responded to the area to help those affected. No injuries have been reported.

FPL and Manatee County Public Works are working on clean-up and power restoration to those affected.

Sarasota P.D. reported flooding in the St. Armands Circle area and South Lido Park was closed early Sunday.

Heavy flooding along John Ringling Cswy to St Armands & Lido. South Lido Park currently closed. Please avoid flooded roads. Be safe! #FLwx pic.twitter.com/7PvfDrbwOr — SarasotaPD (@sarasotapd) August 27, 2017

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office urges boat owners to make sure their vessels are secured to docks and lifts.

BOATERS: Please make sure your vessels are secured to boat lifts/docks. Turn off power to lift & make sure no power lines are in the water. pic.twitter.com/Of0Ub3aZ08 — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) August 27, 2017

Sarasota residents should be cautious while driving, especially in flooded areas such on Tamiami Trail. Remember, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown!”

City team is out assessing known flood prone areas. Flooding a bit heavier than usual on Tamiami Trail. Signs being placed to alert drivers. pic.twitter.com/W1nviX0B5f — City of Sarasota (@CityofSarasota) August 27, 2017

Manatee County received as much as 8 inches of rain Saturday and Sunday. Sandbags are available in Manatee County in the following areas: