BRADENTON – A Suncoast mother and her infant son are found dead after a Cedar Hammock firefighter noticed something strange at a Bradenton apartment complex.

It happened just before 7:00 Sunday morning, Manatee Co. Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Dave Bristow, said.

“A firefighter who was on his way to work happened to look over this way,” Bristow said.

He looked toward the Avalon Square Apartments, where he saw a fire coming from one of the units.

“I woke up and there were sirens everywhere,” Avalon Square resident Gloria Harp said.

The fire didn’t take long to extinguish.

“We heard the fire rescue over their radio saying the fire was out,” Harp said, “so the fire must’ve been kinda minimal.”

Derwin Stroble lives in the complex, and said all he saw was a little smoke.

“So, the fire had to be small,” Stroble said.

Inside the apartment was 18-year-old Diamond Shelman and her infant son, Jeremiah.

“I saw rescue doing CPR real viciously,” Harp said.

“They tried hard for quite a few minutes,” Stroble said.

The two were already dead when EMS arrived, leading the Manatee Co. Sheriff’s Office to open an investigation.

“On the 18-year-old victim, we found injuries that were not consistent with a fire,” Bristow said. “It’s very suspicious and we’re basically working it now as a homicide.”

Stroble said something like this is uncharacteristic of the complex.

“It’s been quiet,” Stroble said. “This is a good, quiet place. You never had no problems or nothing.”

MCSO arrested Larry Williams for the murder of Diamond and Jeremiah Shelman. He is also charged with one count of arson.

Williams was Diamond’s boyfriend and Jeremiah’s father.