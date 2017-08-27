SARASOTA COUNTY – Bayflite is called to a multi-car accident Sunday, August 27.

North Port Police Department, North Port Fire Rescue and EMS were on the scene at the intersection of Sumter Boulevard and Sylvania Ave around 1 P.M. Sunday.

One witness says a truck traveling eastbound on Sumter went to turn left onto Sylvania Ave and was struck by two cars traveling westbound on Sumter.

A married couple had to be taken out of one of the cars by the Jaws of Life.

Resident Wendy Davis says one of the injuries was serious.

“The silver car there was a newlywed in there a young couple both of their legs ended up being broken. The red truck I went over and asked if he was ok and he was kind of mumbling but he was OK.”

The accident is still under investigation.