BRADENTON – While rain covers Texas from Tropical Storm Harvey, the Suncoast is getting its own share of storms.

Sarasota and Manatee Counties received flood warning advisories for much of Sunday, August 27. And at one point, MCSO deputies say a tornado touched down in a Bradenton residential area.

Residents spent their Sunday cleaning up the mess done by the EF-0 tornado. The winds caused severe damage from the 100 Block of 26th Avenue East to the 3000 Block 15th Street East.

Tree limbs littering the street, a few powerlines undone, and a few structures sustaining damage.

Folks cleaning up the mess in Bradenton after tornado does damage. Watch @SNNTV tonight for details. pic.twitter.com/1qFsDPWTF8 — Justin Robicheau (@pjrobicheau) August 27, 2017

Resident Mike Conforti says of all the years he’s lived in Bradenton, he’s never experienced anything like this.

“Through all the hurricanes we had in ’04, all the storms we’ve had, we’ve never had this type of damage ever. So it’s pretty overwhelming. It’s pretty extraordinary.”

No injuries are reported.

FPL and Manatee County Public Works worked throughout the day on clean up and power restoration.