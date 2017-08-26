SARASOTA COUNTY-Drive sober or get pulled over.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office spreads this message this weekend as the Suncoast prepares for the Labor Day Holiday.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in an effort to end drunk driving.

Deputies are enforcing this initiative with zero tolerance to help reduce drunk driving.

Sheriff Tom Knight says drunk driving will never be tolerated in Sarasota County.

The initiative runs locally and nationwide through September 4th.