ORLANDO – A handful of local tennis players hitting the courts in Orlando this weekend for the USTA National Doubles Championships. This tourney is completely devoted to doubles.

One of players is the talented Ava Krug! She captures another national doubles tennis title, winning the tournament, but get this, the ODA student competed this weekend in the 14 and Under division and she’s only 12 years old.

Her and her partner Liv, competed in the 14U doubles championship against two other local tennis standouts, Anna Babayan, and Ari Siegal.

Ava and Liv, both sixth graders awarded a Gold Ball for winning the tournament. Ava is ranked fourth in the nation, her partner, Liv, ranks second.

Ava’s twin brothers, Connor and Jake competing too in 16 and Under. They made it to the quarter finals as 14-year-olds.

The boys have two Gold Balls between them to go with Ava’s two.

Big congrats to all our local tennis players are competing hard this weekend.

