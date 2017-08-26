MANATEE COUNTY-Hero month is fast approaching. Goodwill Manasota is partnering with local businesses to celebrate our local heroes.

Culver’s is one of several businesses offering special red, white, and blue Hero Custard Sundae in September.

JDubs will create a red, white, and, blue brew flights

Barb McSweeney Jewelry will offer a special necklace.

Veteran’s service providers will be at the locations to give information on outreach programs including employment and housing.

Spokesperson CJ Bannister explains the reasoning for hero month colors.

“One of the things about veterans that you’ll find throughout the country is that patriotism stands strong and is so so important to the core of veterans who serves. So red, white, and, blue just really represents every veteran and the opportunity to serve and represent their country and the flag.”

The events officially begin the first week of September.