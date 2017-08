MANATEE COUNTY-Runners thinking a race was cancelled because of bad weather later find out they were mistaken.

Mother Nature gave temporary relief to the stormy weather to allow around 800 runners to position themselves to the starting line at the Fort Hamer Bridge Saturday.

The bridge is actually not yet open to the public.

It’s expected to open September 23.

The winners for men’s and women’s 10K race are Andrew Swanson and Diana Star and for the 5K races Arthur Richardson and Anna Neal.