MANATEE COUNTY – The one year anniversary of EVO Athletics attracted hundreds of people. Talented athletes and special guests were on the Suncoast for a fun-filled day.

With more than 800 athletes and world renowned coaches EVO athletics is making its mark in the world of competitive sports.

“I’ve been in a lot of gyms in this country and around the world throughout my trials. But this one of the top notch, state of the art facilities,” said four-time Olympic Coach and Emcee for the event, Miles Avery.

EVO Athletics celebrated it’s one year anniversary and CEO Kyle Lawton had a jam packed exciting day for kids and parents.

“Provide athletics to youth in an environment, that would serve everybody. Not just the athletes, but the best coaches and even something for the parents,” said Lawton.

Avery says facilities matter and this one will help make championships.

“When you have the best of the best facilities to work in, it’s easy to do your job to manage athletes to have them dream their biggest dreams. It can all be done right here,” said Avery.

Twelve-year-old Emily Golden and 14-year-old Abigael Viges give 100%, trying to stick every landing.

“Ever since I was young, I would always do cartwheels, and back walk overs and flip around,” said Golden.

“Beam is one of the hardest because if you are just a little bit off, you are going to mess up the skill,” said Viges.

These athletes are training six hours a day and 30 hours a week to become the best they can be.

“I want to become an elite, make national team and go to the 2024 Olympics,” said Golden.

EVO Athletics is expanding and adding inline hokey and a swimming pool.