SARASOTA – A 56-year-old Sarasota man is behind bars for 33 felony counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested Milton Raymon Salgado-Banuche on Thursday, August 24.

A phone was turned over to detectives along with a report that the phone had illegal images. The phone was registered to him and had a total of 33 images and videos depicting child pornography.

He remains at the Sarasota County Jail without bond. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.