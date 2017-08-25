SARASOTA- Parents on the Suncoast are concerned about posts on social media talking about someone approaching families and children in public places.

There has even been a post circulating on Facebook stating that there have been attempted abductions.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office issued a public advisory saying it has heard about these reports, but determined that there has been no illegal activity.

The statement read in part:

“It is important to fully understand the magnitude of such crimes and rest assured that law enforcement officials investigating crimes of that caliber would be urgently notifying the public of such,”

It reminds the public to stay vigilant and if you see it or hear it, report it.