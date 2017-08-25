SARASOTA- Paul Thorpe, better known as “Mr. Downtown,” passed away at the age of 91 Thursday, and his legacy is one the city will remember.

Even after he turned 90, you could find Paul Thorpe leading and working events in Downtown Sarasota.

“He had a lot of energy, a lot of enthusiasm,” City Manager Tom Barwin said. “And was just a fantastic human being. Straightforward, natural, authentic, and really just liked to see people have a good time, and have our business community be successful.”

City manager Tom Barwin says Thorpe always believed in the potential of Downtown.

“We had gone through the malling of America,” Barwin said. “And there were a lot of vacant storefronts downtown. And Paul was one of the leaders that stimulated the birth and revitalization of Downtown Sarasota.”

He did that by organizing events like the New Year’s Pineapple Drop to make downtown a destination.

“If you’ve been to the farmer’s market,” Thorpe said. “You’ve been to the holiday parade; you’ve been downtown at five points. Just around town you’re going to see his mark.”

Longtime Friend Danny Bilyeu says taught everyone he worked with what it meant to be a leader.

“He was a team player,” Bilyeu said. “You know there always has to be a leader, but he always put a team together, and I could name 25 people that are doing things around town now because of what Paul Thorpe did.”

Bilyeu says one of the best ways to remember “Mr. Downtown” will be by continuing to have fun at all those community events.

“He was basically just about having fun and entertaining,” Bilyeu said. “He wanted other people to be happy.”

“When he saw other people smiling,” Barwin said. “Paul would be smiling, and that’s what it was all about for him. And he wanted to see this community be successful.”

Services will be held Monday at 11:00 at First Church on South Pineapple Ave. in downtown Sarasota.