Paul Thorpe, ‘Mr. Downtown’ Sarasota has died.Remembered for his kindness and humility, community leaders say Thorpe never sought credit for a multitude of roles he assumed to promote the heart of the city.

The Herald Tribune says,” A city institution in and of himself, Thorpe earned the ‘Mr. Downtown’ moniker for his years of work to revitalize Sarasota’s Main Street area into the booming residential, shopping and entertainment district it is today.”

He is credited as the father of many beloved downtown community events, including the Farmers Market, the New Year’s Eve Pineapple Drop, the Annual Holiday Parade, the Memorial Day Parade and the July 4 Fireworks Celebration.

In late July a park downtown was named in his honor.Thorpe was 91

Details on services are not yet known we’ll keep you posted