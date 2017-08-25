SARASOTA COUNTY – A North Port diver, 46-year-old Patrick Morgan, is rescued after being lost at sea for more than four hours.

“He decided to take one dive and he said he would be about 15 minutes and about and an hour and half. I never saw him again. He never came up.”

Frantic and worried about his friend, Marvin Rhom called 911.

“The comments were the diver was approximately seen 3 hours ago,”

Time was of the essence as the diver only had one tank of air, and his friend Rhom is not an experienced boater.

“I’ve never really been that far out in the ocean before and it was really getting rough , water starts splashing into the boat and stuff. And I started to panic a little bit.”

It’s a little difficult to see, but this is video of Officer Michael Skinner with FWC Officer Sierra attempting the rescue of Rhom and the diver.

Officers were faced with strong winds and rough waters while attempting their rescue.

“Our operating speeds were less than 10 mph so getting him almost took us an hour.”

Officer Skinner advises that everyone on a boat be aware of their surroundings and know what to do in an emergency.