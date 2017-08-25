MANATEE COUNTY – A double murder trial is delayed in Manatee County.

The trial of the man charged in the fatal shooting of Karl Tuxford and fatal stabbing of Jordan Finlon has been delayed to November.

According to the Bradenton Herald, the delay comes three months after a key witness in the case died, and now according to court records, another witness in the case is suffering from a life-threatening illness.

Forty-year-old Dwayne Cummings is charged with two counts of First-Degree Murder, Armed Kidnapping and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

If convicted of First-Degree Murder, Cummings automatically would be sentenced to life in prison because the state has not indicated it will seek the death penalty.

According to detectives, Cummings had a hit out for Tuxford and Finlon in retaliation for robbing him.