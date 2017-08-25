Manatee-The Florida Wildlife Federation is weighing in on the shark-dragging video.According to the Herald Tribune, not only is the federation concerned about the incident, but it, like some legislators and other wildlife advocates, is concerned about the meager penalties for those who violate Fish and Wildlife laws in Florida..

The group is urging its members and others to contact Gov. Rick Scott, House Speaker Richard Corcoran and Nick Wiley, Executive Director of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, to urge them to support harsher penalties.

The group joins others along the same vein including a group that delivered a petition with 250,000 signatures on it to the Manatee County Administration building earlier this week.