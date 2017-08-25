SARASOTA COUNTY — In this week’s edition of “Feel Good Friday,” SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time at Music Compound, 1751 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota.
The facility is getting to host a free Back To School Bash for families on the Suncoast. There will be live music, vendors and tours of the facility.
The house band featuring singer Savannah Brady, drummer Jared Johnson and guitarist Carlos Silva will be performing during the event from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and are featured in the segment.
Music Compound President Jenny Alday Townsend shares highlights about the bash.
Catch “Feel Good Friday,” weekly on SNN, The Suncoast News Network.