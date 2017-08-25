SARASOTA- The Salvation Army is in desperate need of help.

In July, the North Port Salvation Army pantry helped feed the mouths of 1024 people.

With a growing demand, the pantry is struggling to keep their shelves stocked.

“For the last several months, we’ve been seeing a great need here in south Sarasota. Within filling it up, in less than a week, our shelves may be empty again,” said Captain Jamie Bell of South Sarasota Salvation Army.

They rely solely on donations. The “All Faiths Food Bank” Sprout truck lends a hand too.

“As soon as we receive deliveries from the food bank ,or donations from community members, our shelves will get stocked up really fast, and then get depleted really fast,” Bell said.

Donations are helping Suncoast residents from all walks of life.

“they’re in a time of crisis. Whether they’ve just lost a job, whether they’ve just become disabled, or whether they’re an elderly citizen that’s on a very tight fixed income,” Bell said.

North Port resident, Deana Dietrich said,””Coming from a military life to a civilian life is a major shock and the bills that we have now that we didn’t have in military life, it extremely helps”

Non-perishable items to support the South Sarasota Salvation Army can be donated in North Port at 4940 Pan American Blvd and in Venice at 1051 Albee Farm Road.