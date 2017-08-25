Sarasota-The United Way says 1 in 3 Sarasota households can’t pay for basic expenses.

Community leaders kicked off the local United Way’s Annual Fundraising Drive Thursday with a plea to help increase the aide directed toward low income families.

According to the Herald Tribune, in Sarasota County, a family of four would have to earn $56,520 annually, while an individual would need at least $20,184.

One in four Sarasota County households live above THE poverty LINE but do not meet thresholds for financial stability.

The United Way Suncoast has established a number of local programs to help people who are struggling financially, including career training efforts and a free tax preparation service.

The organization also funnels money to a variety of groups with overlapping missions.

The goal for this year’s fundraising drive in Sarasota County is $2.5 million, up from $2.1 million last year.