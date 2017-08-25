BRADENTON – Bradenton Police is asking for the community to help locate a suspect.

On July 25th, a male suspect entered Mattison’s Grillon on Riverwalk Drive by cutting a screen enclosure.

The Converse wearing suspect steals bottles of alcohol by stuffing it in a backpack around 1:47 A.M., then a few minutes after at 1:56 A.M/, the brazen burglar returns for more.

At 3:45 A.M., the suspect is back again for a third time taking alcohol once again.

According to Bradenton Police, the suspect is a white male in his early 20’s, possibly with curly hair, wearing long dark pants, a dark hoodie and Converse.

Total damages including the alcohol that was stolen is about one thousand dollars.

Anyone having information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300.