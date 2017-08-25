BRADENTON – Bradenton Police is asking for the community to help locate a suspect.

On July 25th, a male suspect entered Mattison’s Grillon on Riverwalk Drive by cutting a screen enclosure.

The Converse wearing suspect steals bottles of alcohol by stuffing it in a backpack around 1:47 A.M., then a few minutes after at 1:56 A.M/, the brazen burglar returns for more.

At 3:45 A.M., the suspect is back again for a third time taking alcohol once again.

According to Bradenton Police, the suspect is a white male in his early 20’s, possibly with curly hair, wearing long dark pants, a dark hoodie and Converse.

Total damages including the alcohol that was stolen is about one thousand dollars.

Anyone having information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300.

SHARE
Previous articleSarasota County Sheriff’s Office responds to attempted abduction reports
Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
http://www.snntv.com
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.