SARASOTA- Students at Wilkinson Elementary will get to spend the year studying the growth of plants and animals in a brand new butterfly garden.

Wilkinson elementary students were excited to already see butterflies in their newly improved garden.

“It’s now doubled its size,” Principal Susan Nations said. “It’s going to have a footbridge over it, so kids can get a bird’s eye view of it. And it’s just so beautiful; it’s going to be a place where kids actually want to sit.”

Product Service Manager at Lowe’s Trent Murphy says they are grateful they could help give kids a new place to learn.

“You know giving back to the community,” Murphy said. “That’s something we really enjoy doing. And it’s great to see the smiles on the kids’ faces and be really positive as well.”

Principal Susan Nations says getting kids out of the classroom helps keep them engaged.

“You can get the real experience,” Nations said. “You get to see it and experience it, and see the application of the book learning outdoors.”

Kids will be able to study the lifecycle of animals and see how plants grow.

“They’re going to be able to do experiments; they’re going to be able to observe nature in its natural state. They’re going to be able to watch butterflies and watch the life-cycle process, and do a little bit of learning outdoors.”

Murphy says they kept the learning goals in mind when designing the garden.

“We’ve tried to incorporate a little bit of everything,” Murphy said. “We’ve got bird feeders out there, bird bath; we’ve got a rain barrel out there to catch the rain, so they can water the grass.”

Students are already excited to get learning.

“We’ve had kids walking by all day asking questions about the butterfly garden,” Nations said. “We’ve had kids add caterpillars already to the butterfly garden, because they know that they’ll be able to grow here.”

And the kids will get will watch that growth happen.