LONGBOAT KEY- You may have seen the weather phenomenon known a waterspout before…

But how ’bout a *double* waterspout?

This dynamic duo was spotted this afternoon off the coast of longboat key on Florida’s gulf coast.

The warm waters in this region provide near perfect conditions for the development of waterspouts.

In fact, Florida gets about 500 each year – but most are in the Florida keys.

But the *double* waterspout is a bit more rare.

They’re nice to look at, but potentially dangerous if you get too close.

There were no reports of injuries

.