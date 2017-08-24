FLORIDA- U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan is calling on federal wildlife officials to protect the panthers.

Buchanan wrote a letter Wednesday to the acting director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, expressing strong concern over reports that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service may weaken protections for Florida panthers.

According to the Herald-Tribune, federal officials currently are reviewing the status of the panther, which is listed as “endangered” under the Endangered Species Act. The current population is only estimated at around 200. The Florida panther was one of the original 14 mammals named to the endangered species list in 1967. Florida panthers, by the way, are the Sunshine State’s official state animal, voted in by schoolchildren over such other contenders as the alligator and the mosquito.