SARASOTA- The back to school blues are no more for lower-income families in Sarasota.

The “stuff the bus” school supply drive is making Sarasota elementary students excited for school again.

“Not being able to have the supplies is a challenge for them. Because of the fact that they see the person next to them with a special pencil or they have the paper and the resources to be successful.”

87% students at Gocio Elementary receives free or reduced lunch and little to no room to spend on classroom tools.

“Not being able to buy supplies can be a challenge for a lot of families as prices go up, the economy is still struggling for some of our families,” said Principal Steven Royce.

The drive is helping more than just the families.

To encourage equality in the classroom, often times Gocio Elementary teachers pay for their students school supplies, out of their own pocket

Royce said, “They made selections on some of the products that they felt they really needed and for them to select what they got to start the school year with is a powerful thing.”

“Am I dreaming?” asked Elan Canady, a student at Gocio, “I used a plastic bag for my lunch today to pack it and I come to Gocio this morning and find a pink lunch box, like this.”

And it sure makes for a lot of smiles.

Three more Title I elementary schools will receive stuff the bus donations in the coming weeks.