SARASOTA- Congrats to the 758.7 million dollar winning Powerball ticket holder but Florida does have 3 lucky winners receiving a smaller prize.

SNN tried tracking down the lucky one million dollar power ball winning ticket winner sold at the Publix on Bee Ridge Road.

13-year-old Sammy Upshaw is disappointed his mother didn’t win.

“She said something about the million and I thought it was here but it wasn’t,” explains Upshaw.

Eric wright didn’t play this time after the last failed attempt.

“The fact I had no number correct, it hurt my feelings,” jokes Wright.

And Sara Doster says rain got in her way, and she didn’t make the short trip to the store to buy a ticket.

“I do but I didn’t get here last night it was raining, it could have been me,” adds Doster.

Winning sometimes comes with a price; you may remember Abraham Shakespeare, the man murdered in 2009 after winning $17 million.

Then in strange twist of fate, his ex-girlfriend hits the one million dollar jackpot earlier this year.

But what would Sarasota residents do with the money?

“Probably use it to buy a house and video,” says Upshaw.

The odds are stacked against the player.

“Bad luck I guess, I didn’t even get one number,” points out Wright.

The odds of matching all six numbers, one in 292.2 million.

The lucky one million dollar winners will walk away with 750 thousand dollars.

The other one million dollar tickets sold in Florida are Miami Beach and Miami.

All winners have 6 months to claim their prize.