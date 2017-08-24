SARASOTA – Sarasota has always been known for its easy beach access and slow pace, but is that image melting away?

Founder of Sarasota Lifestyle Mike Payne, says yes.

“I hear of people who wanna save a few dollars by staying off the Key,” Payne said. “They come here and they realize now that they’re here, that they absolutely need a car.”

He said people aren’t seeing the true image of Sarasota before they move here.

“Siesta Key MTV reality show has actually had a negative influence,” he said. “They were sold a Sarasota that is different from the reality of today’s Sarasota.”

It’s only continuing to change.

“Sarasota used to be more of a laid-back, welcoming, slower, coastal beach vibe,” Payne said. “They didn’t have the traffic issues, the parking issues, they have today.”

He mentioned one place in particular as the traffic and construction hub.

“The intersection at Gulf Stream and Tamiami Trail has become public enemy number one,” Payne said.

He said it’s practically unrecognizable compared to the Sarasota of the late 1980’s.

“I actually think my 29 years of full-time living in the Sarasota area has served as a detriment, not an asset,” Payne said, “because I remember the Sarasota from 1988.”

The urban areas of Sarasota are growing and growing.

“People who knew a different lifestyle will leave,” Payne said.

Most of his 75,000 followers of Sarasota Lifestyle agree.

“Maybe even 99.9% resentment toward the rapid, out of control growth,” Payne said.

He said he knows change is inevitable, and it’s not the newness that scares him.

“We just wanna know that we don’t have to sit in bumper-to-bumper traffic for hours, Monday through Sunday now,” Payne said.

Where do you stand? Share your thoughts with SNN by taking our Twitter poll.