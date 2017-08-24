MANATEE- During removal of the Confederate monument in downtown Bradenton it breaks into 3 parts.

A slab of concrete is all that remains of the statue in downtown Bradenton. Officials removed the Confederate monument around 3:30 am Thursday morning.

As crews were removing the statue an accident occurred.

“When the contractor tried to lift it, we had the accident of it coming apart and toppling over, and when it fell, it cracked,” said County Administrator Ed Hunzeker.

The monument plunged to the ground cracking into 3 parts. Hunzeker believes it will be an easy fix, but it wont happen now.

“We figured we will just find a permanent location, take the pieces to a permanent location and do a permanent fix,” said Hunzeker.

The county removed the monument in the early morning hours, avoiding a scene and possible injury.

“Picture in the middle of the day, there’s a lot of traffic down town, coming in and out of the old courthouse and the new court house and this building it would have been something that even disinterested people would have stopped to look,: said Hunzeker.

Hunzeker is hoping the tension in Manatee County has come to an end.

“Well we hope its over here, there’s enough focus on a monument, there’s so many social issues here we should be focusing on one monument that’s a 100 years old.There’s a lot of people out there homeless, they are hungry, people that need healthcare, there’s racial disharmony in different parts of the community, we need to focus on this issue,” said Hunzeker.

It cost the county $12,700 to remove the monument and they are not releasing the location of where it is being kept.