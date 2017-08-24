Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is selling land for the first time in at least two decades.

Restaurant Depot, a wholesale foods company, is buying 6.2 acres at the southeast corner of the airport for $1.2 million. According to the Herald-Tribune, the sale of airport property is the first in airport’s CEO and President Rick Piccolo’s 21 year tenure at SRQ and is expected to close in the next two months.

The current tenant at 1361 West University Parkway, Security First Storage, has been in business there for 29 years. Restaurant Depot intends to invest $11-12 million in the property.

The deal comes about five months after Restaurant Depot dropped plans to build near Sarasota County’s Celery Fields, a preserve created to prevent flooding that has become a popular birding and recreation area.