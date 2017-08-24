GAME OF THE WEEK- It’s an ole cross-city clash this week between North Port and Port Charlotte.

“We’re neighbors. That makes the game exciting,” North Port Head Coach, Brian Hatler said.

“This match-up is from a while ago, my brother played it, it’s going to be a good experience to play Port Charlotte, I haven’t played them yet, but I’m ready for it, I’ve been waiting for it,”

North Port Quarterback, Devon Allen, said.

The Bobcats coming off a big 42–0 win last week. “I’m not really going to look down on North Port because we learned out lesson last week from doing that,” Port Charlotte Running Back, Shawn Campbell said. “We just need to approach every game like we need to win, don’t down anybody, just play.”

Port Charlotte Head Coach Jordan Ingman says the Pirates are having their best week of practice.

Their defense stepping up to trap north port’s passing game. “They’ve got their kids playing really hard and fundamentally sound football, they have a very good quarterback, great receiver as well,” Ingman said.

North port QB Devon Allen recognizing Port Charlotte’s “D” as the Bobcats’ biggest threat. “Defensive line, they have a really nice defensive line,” Allen said. “They’ll be coming at me, gotta evade, do what I gotta do.”

With a new point system for playoffs, every win matters. “Yes the point system makes it even more important,” Ingman said. “It’s like playing a district game every week, which is pretty cool, but it doesn’t matter if we’re playing in the parking lot, we’re playing in the middle of nowhere, our guys want to win.”

“We are coming into every game this season as an underdog,” North Port Receiver, C.K. Poulos, said. “We want to show people that it’s going to be our year, and we aren’t just going to back down and give up.”