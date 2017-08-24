SARASOTA- A Sarasota woman is arrested on multiple drug charges after detectives connected her with the sale of Heroin, Fentanyl and Carfentanil.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32 year old prolific offender Lauren Cobb on Wednesday.

Detectives say the ex con, who was released from prison in February, sold heroin laced with carfentanil on two occasions earlier this month.

She is charged with Sale of Carfentanil, Fentanyl, and Heroin.

Cobb is currently being held at the Sarasota County Jail without bond.