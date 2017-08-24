SARASOTA- Sarasota State Representative Alex Miller announced Thursday she is resigning from her Legislative position, citing family and business reasons.

Miller’s resignation is effective Sept. 1.

Gov Rick Scott will call a special election to replace her.

Republican James Buchanan, the son of U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, announced he will run for Miller’s District 72 seat, which includes much of northern Sarasota County.

Elected in November, the 44-year-old Miller was less than halfway through her first two-year term.

During her short term Miller butted heads with Governor Scott and Florida Speaker of the House, Richard Corcoran over legislative decisions.

Miller is the CEO of her family’s medical supply business, Mercedes Medical.