SARASOTA – The countdown is on. After months of anticipation, we’re exactly a month away from the opening ceremonies of the World Rowing Championships.

“It’s surreal. We’ve been talking and planning for some many months, but we are ready for this to happen, our team is prepared, we are on target, we’re excited.”

Nathan Benderson Park transforming into the world stage for the most prestigious rowers.

“The teams are starting to get their boats arriving gin the ports, it’s real, it’s happening and it’s going to be here in 30 days.”

Executive Director of the World Rowing Championships, Meredith Scerba, says teams start arriving the first week of September. She says you’ll see rowers from 71 countries around the Suncoast so go ahead, ask for a quick photo.

“They’re very approachable they love the interaction with the folks here locally, I think showing our southern hospitality will only make their experience as well as ours that much better.”

A fan fest continues throughout the week long event with live entertainment, vendors, t-shirt giveaways.

“We’re really embracing that Florida, put your feet in the sand, that cheeseburger in paradise experience.”

Not familiar with rowing? Scerba says this dynamic sport is easy to fall in love with.

“This is what’s so unique, eight athletes in the boat have to be in perfect sync, every single person, if one person is off the boat is off, and that’s a lot of teamwork, it’s ideal, it’s pretty incredible.”

Parking for the World Rowing Championships is across the North Lake where the Circus Sarasota tents are usually set up. It’s $5 and a tram will bring you to Regatta Island for all the action.