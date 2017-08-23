SARASOTA – According to an Florida Highway Patrol news release, 71 year old William James Harper of Venice was driving a KIA Soul west on Beach Road near Beach Way Drive.

Around 7:50PM Tuesday night, 40 year old Jack Jankowski of Sarasota pulled his golf cart into the bicycle lane of westbound Beach Road and walked back to the cart’s rear seat.

Harper allowed his vehicle to enter the bicycle lane, where it struck the rear of the gold cart, striking Jankowski.

Both were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Jankowski with serious injuries, and Harper with minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.