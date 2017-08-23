SARASOTA- The proposed construction recycling facility to be built next to Sarasota County’s Celery Fields has drawn months of protests and concerns, and Sarasota County Commission is currently deciding its fate.

More than 80 speakers packed the Sarasota County Commission Chambers, with the vast majority of speakers asking the commission to deny the project.

“We do not want the Celery Fields compromised by the type of facility they want to put out there,” Luigi Verace with Stand Up Fight Back SRQ said. “That’s going to add pollutants, and traffic, and noise.”

Conservation Chair of the Sarasota Audubon Society Robert Wright says the project has the potential to hurt the environment and animals that live there.

“And it really has become such a hub for recreation,” Wright said. “Birding, It’s one of the few places you can go near the interstate and actually walk on the boardwalk and not hear the interstate.”

Carlos Correa lives just blocks away from the Celery Fields and says he’s concerned about traffic safety in the neighborhood if the project is approved.

“I’m an avid walker,” Correa said. “I like to use the celery fields, I walk up and down palmer, I like to ride my bike up there probably two or three times a week.”

Other speakers brought up health concerns and potential loss of eco-tourism.

James Gabbert owner of TST Ventures, proposing the recycling facility says they tried to meet with environmental and homeowners groups to alleviate concerns, but they refused meetings.

“All were rejected,” Gabbert said. “They chose, and no matter what type of discussions we had, they don’t want anything on the quad parcels. Whether it’s the restaurant depot, or the recycling facility, and they stated that multiple times.”

Last month, Sarasota Planning Commission unanimously recommended denial of the project.

Sarasota County Commission is still deliberating; we will have an update when they do vote on the project.