BRADENTON-Manatee County Commissioners voted 4 to 3 to relocate the statue to another prominent location, hoping to ease tensions.

If you haven’t seen the Confederate monument in front of the courthouse, it’s a little too late.

“20, years of living here, I never even knew what’s there and now that it’s covered up I couldn’t tell you what was there,” said Shane Rullo.

The new question is where

“ I think it will be appropriate for it to be moved to the cemetery because so many people died in the civil war,” said Jim Kreider.

“Maybe a cemetery that c commemorated the civil war, something like that , that may be appropriate,” said Rick Snyder.

Nick Rossi and Andrea Peterson want it to stay in downtown.

“This is where everyone comes for everything judicial,”Nick Ross.

“ It’s just a statue, it doesn’t promote hate or anything like that , it’s just a reminder of the past and we need to learn from the past and move forward,” Andrea Peterson.

Others wonder if both sides will ever agree.

“I don’t know where you put it, I think you just get rid of it, I don’t know what you do with it, but I wouldn’t put it anywhere,” said Art Rubin.

A meeting has not been scheduled to discuss new locations for the monument.