SARASOTA- 5 in 10 Americans drink sodas on a given day and a Florida Representative is trying to shrink that number down by filing a new bill last Friday.

Carbonated drinks could be a thing of the past for those using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP.

“Out of 71 billion on SNAP, FL accounts for 10% common purchase sodas,” says Florida representative Ralph Massullo.

He filed HB 47 to prohibit those on snap from buying soft drinks.

You can still buy sodas by withdrawing cash from your EBT card but SNAP funds would be used only for items containing nutritional value.

Right now, households cannot use snap for alcohol, cigarettes, household supplies and pet food.

“Don’t you see there is a learning aspect to the limitation too?” Massullo says.

He believes the ban would teach consumers about making healthier choices.

“They are getting something that’s damaging to their health,” explains Massullo.

For the bill to move forward before the end of session in March, Massullo needs a senate sponsor first and if the bill passes, it would take effect next July.

If the request is denied, the department shall renew its request annually until a waiver for Florida is granted.