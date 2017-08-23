Manatee-Manatee Memorial’s parent wants to build a hospital in North Port.

A subsidiary of Universal Health Services, the parent company of Manatee Memorial Hospital, has submitted a letter of intent to the Agency of Health Care Administration, and announced plans to submit an application for a certificate of need to build a hospital within city limits.

According to the Herald Tribune, THEY’RE expected to submit its certificate of need application by Sept. 8,

Universal Health is one of two potential suitors who approached the city of North Port in July about building a hospital within city limits.

The other is a consortium that would build a hospital which would ultimately be operated by Florida Hospital System