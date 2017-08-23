SARASOTA- Two men are facing a litany of drug charges after Sarasota Police raid a Sarasota home.

Lee Claridy and Tyrone Davis were arrested cocaine and marijuana possession on Tuesday night after the Sarasota Police Department Narcotics unit, street crimes and swat team conducted a search warrant at 2950 Palmadelia Avenue.

Officers started their investigation into illegal activity at the home back in February after receiving a Crimestoppers tip.

Officers found nearly a half a pound of cocaine wrapped in baggies along with other drug paraphernalia

Claridy has 26 felony arrests with 9 felony convictions

And Davis has 28 felony arrests with 21 felony convictions