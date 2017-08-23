Sarasota- Sarasota and FDOT plan for new traffic improvements in the downtown area.

According to the Herald Tribune, A new, third lane along U.S. 41 will help move traffic from the John Ringling Causeway to Fruitville Road.

In addition to the two left-turn lanes onto U.S. 41 coming off the bridge, state engineers plan to also allow left turns from the third lane there.

The new turn will lead drivers to a new third lane heading north on U.S. 41 to Fruitville Road, where it will peel off as a right-turn specific lane, which is now under construction.

A new crosswalk in the same area is planned as well.

The project is strictly an interim step for the next two years or so.

Plans to construct roundabouts at U.S. 41’s intersections at Fruitville and Gulfstream will ultimately require the same stretch of U.S. 41 to be reduced back to four total lanes.