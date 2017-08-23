SARASOTA – In February of 2016 when the City of Sarasota received a suspicious e-mail, they never thought it would lead to this.

“This was a Ransomware incident,” Sarasota city manager Tom Barwin said. “Data was not lost from the city files, but what the software did, was it froze and locked up our files.”

Attackers literally are holding your information for ransom, says Serge D. Jorgensen, president and founder of the cyber-security firm Sylint Group.

“You’re gonna get an error message on your screen that says your files have been encrypted, and to please do this other thing in order to get access to your files back,” Jorgensen said.

That ‘other thing’ is usually giving money, and a lot of people end up paying.

“If the encrypted data was valuable to them, and they don’t have a better way to recover it, then yeah, they pay the money,” Jorgensen said.

“Our IT department did a terrific job at shutting it down,” Barwin said.

If they failed, they were facing a payment of up to $33 million in the virtual current, Bitcoin, to get their files back.

“To this date, we’re not sure where it originated from,” Barwin said. “That e-mail has been turned over to the FBI.”

However, some are under a different impression. Around the time of the attack, Isis released a propaganda video with a picture of the City of Sarasota website in the background. This led many to believe that Sarasota was directly sought out by Isis.

“I don’t see any direct correlation between all the events that have occurred over the last year,” Jorgensen said.

Anyone can access the city’s information, not just terror organizations.

“That is more likely to happen in a Florida community because of our Sunshine laws and our public records access here,” Barwin said. “Just the exposure that any citizen can have to our public records.”

Usually it’s larger organizations that are attacked – hospitals, businesses, and cities.

“If I targeted a home user, and told them they had to send me $50,000 to decrypt their baby pictures, home users don’t have that level of cash,” Jorgensen said.

“The city of Sarasota, as you may know, is probably one of the most transparent communities in America,” Barwin said.

So, anyone could have targeted them, from a terror group to a 15-year-old on his couch with a laptop.

“With the Ransomware attacks against Sarasota,” Jorgensen said, “it looks more along the lines of the circumstantial, ‘I’m sending out thousands of these e-mails and somebody clicked on it.’ It’s an opportunity to generate money.”

These cases aren’t easy to crack.

“The only hope to try to root them out and find out who’s doing it is to turn it over to the authorities as close to real time as possible,” Barwin said.

Jorgensen to prevent and or recognize a Ransomware attack, practice basic internet hygiene.

Understand what attachments and links you are opening, avoid opening suspicious e-mails, and if you do see something that doesn’t look right, turn it over to law enforcement.