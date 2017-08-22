SARASOTA – School is back in session, and many kids ride their bikes to school.

“It’s such nice weather, and kids look at a bicycle like an adult looks at their car,” Florida Highway Patrol State Trooper Kenn Watson, said. “It’s their freedom; it’s their independence.”

Especially when that final bell rings.

“We’re out of school and kids are going to the park, they’re going to the beach, they’re going to the movies, and all of this is on bicycles,” Watson said.

School has only been in session for a little over a week.

“And we’ve already had three events,” Watson said.

One teenage boy on his bike was hit by a car and seriously injured. Two other students were sitting near a bus stop and were hit by a car that didn’t see them.

“Luckily they were okay,” Watson said, “but you can see how these tragic instances can cause death or great bodily injury.”

Much of the responsibility falls on us – the drivers.

“We have to remember that children do not always make the best decisions,” Watson said.

A lot of them don’t wear the protective gear they should.

“They are most certainly not looking both ways prior to crossing the road,” Watson said.

School zones are the most congested right before school and immediately after.

“These are the times where we have to be very careful on the road and make sure we’re aware of our surroundings,” Watson said.

However, adults can only do so much on their end.

“The number one thing we want kids to do when they’re on a bicycle: wear a helmet,” Watson said.

They should also wear bright or reflective clothing, so drivers can see them.

“I think with a little education on both sides, we can have a very safe school year here in Southwest Florida,” Watson said.