SARASOTA- Patients and families at Sarasota Memorial Hospital got a special, surprise visit today.

The World Rowing Championships “Scully” stopped by Hospital rooms and passing out stuffed pelicans.

SMH is teaming up with the World Rowing Championships to provide medical services to rowers and fans next month, so Scully thought he would take the time to introduce himself to hospital staff and patients.

“It’s been a wonderful experience seeing all the smiles,” Winitz said. “And we as a staff, the World Rowing Championship Staff actually purchased about a dozen, little Scully plush toys to give out today, and I think the kids that Scully met really embraced that, and we’re so happy to see that.”

Sarasota Memorial Hospital will be providing first- aid care for spectators during the world Rowing Championships.