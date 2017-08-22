Sarasota- County will pursue a new excise tax in 2018 in an attempt to balance its budgets over the next three years.

According to the Herald Tribune, the planned 5% public service tax on electricity, water and gas would only apply to residents and customers in unincorporated areas of the county. But it would raise about $5.4 million if implemented part way through next year and almost $11 million each year after, according to county financials. County leaders hope to approve the new charges in lieu of an increase to all county residents’ property taxes to balance the county’s budgets through 2020. The county commission ultimately voted 4-1 to support advancing the new public service tax. The tax would not be in addition to those already charged within city limits, only new to those in unincorporated county, and it would only apply to services a person receives. If approved, the tax would not be formally implemented until April 1, 2018.